Spain’s Embassy in Morocco Alerts Travelers of PCR Test Requirement

French authorities and Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc also updated the PCR test requirements for travelers.

Rabat – The Spanish Embassy in Morocco has issued a reminder of Spain’s PCR test requirements for international travelers.

The embassy said international travelers from “high-risk” countries must have negative COVID-19 results of a PCR test conducted within 72 hours of arriving in Spain.

The new measure will enter into force on November 23.

Morocco is among the non-EU “high-risk” countries due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

According to the Spanish government, all travelers from countries deemed “high-risk” must present a certificate with a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

The test should be carried out within 72 hours of the traveler’s arrival in Spain.

Earlier this month, Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc also updated its PCR test requirements.

The company informed travelers flying to Morocco that they will have to present at the time of check-in the results of a negative PCR test for COVID-19 conducted within the past 72 hours.

Previous requirements asked passengers to present test results that were issued within the past 72 hours.

The new requirement stipulates that passengers must undergo the test 72 hours before departing for Morocco.

The test results are not valid if a sample was collected more than 72 hours prior to the traveler’s departure.

The new measure exempts children under the age of 11.

The French Embassy in Morocco announced the same measure for travelers to France earlier this month.

The measures are in line with preventive actions against COVID-19, which continues to spread remarkably in Morocco.

As of November 21, Morocco has confirmed 320,962 COVID-19 cases, including 266,711 recoveries and 5,25 deaths

The number of active cases remains high in Morocco, standing at 48,995.