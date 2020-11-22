Fez Police Arrest Truck Driver for Drug Possession, Trafficking

The driver was in possession of 500 kilograms of cannabis.

Rabat – Police in the Moroccan city of Fez arrested a truck driver for his possession of cannabis and alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) reported that the 36-year-old suspect has a record for several crimes.

The arrest enabled police to seize a drug cargo with a total weight of 500 kilograms of cannabis.

The drugs were concealed in a cavity fitted out for trafficking purposes in the chassis or base frame of the truck.

#أمن_فاس..إحباط عملية لتهريب المخدرات وحجز 500 كيلوغرام من مخدر الشيرا على متن شاحنة لنقل البضائع. pic.twitter.com/QsyZVVucYc — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) November 22, 2020

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

The operation is part of Morocco’s approach against drug trafficking.

Security services in Morocco frequently carry out similar operations against suspects involved in drug trafficking.

One of the more recent operations was on November 21, when police aborted the trafficking of 19,200 psychotropic pills at the Tangier Med Port in northern Morocco.

In 2019, Moroccan police seized 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives, representing an increase of 127 tons compared to the previous year.

Moroccan customs also seized 119 tons of cannabis resin last year.