Morocco Confirms 3,979 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Deaths in 24 Hours

In the city of Casablanca, where authorities again extended lockdown measures, 795 new infections emerged.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco reported on Sunday 3,979 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s cumulative confirmed cases since March 2 to 324,941.

The country counts 49,168 active cases of COVID-19, with 996 patients in severe or critical condition. In the past 24 hours, 186 new severe cases emerged. A total of 95 patients are intubated while 435 are receiving non-invasive ventilation.

Morocco’s COVID-19-related death toll also increased by 60 on Sunday to reach a total of 5,316. The fatality rate is 1.6%.

Recoveries, meanwhile, climbed by 3,746 and now stand at 270,457. The recovery rate is 83.2%.

Morocco has tested more than 3.79 million people for COVID-19. Of this sum, over 3.47 million test results came back negative.

Morocco’s COVID-19 cases by region

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region reported 1,157 new cases of the virus on Sunday, as well as 14 deaths.

In the city of Casablanca, where authorities again extended lockdown measures, 795 new infections emerged. The economical capital also accounted for all 14 of the region’s deaths.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region followed with 757 new cases and three deaths. The majority of the new cases emerged in the cities of Kenitra (314), Skhirat-Temara (156), Rabat (124), and Sale (115).

In Souss-Massa, 581 new cases of COVID-19 appeared along with 11 deaths. Agadir-Ida Ou Tanane reported 252 cases and one death, while Chtouka-Ait Baha confirmed 162 cases and two deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hocemia, in northern Morocco, confirmed 491 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths. Most of the new cases are in Tetouan (140) and Tangier-Asilah (129).

Eastern Morocco’s Oriental region registered 282 new cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths.

To the south, Marrakech-Safi counted 212 new infections on Sunday and six deaths. The overwhelming majority of the new COVID-19 cases were in Marrakech (157), Morocco’s touristic capital.

Morocco’s southern regions continue to report some of the lowest daily COVID-19 case counts.

Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed 146 cases and one death, followed by Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (96 cases, no deaths).

The under-100 club includes Draa-Tafilalet, which reported 88 cases and four deaths, and Fez-Meknes, with 79 cases and two deaths.

Beni-Mellal Khenifra also reported relatively low figures, with 56 cases and three deaths.

Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab confirmed 34 cases and no deaths.