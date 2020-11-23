Libyan Crisis Morocco Hosts Tobruk Delegation in Tangier

Spread the love

Morocco is hosting in Tangier a dialogue session between members of the Libyan House of Representatives, with the aim of resolving Libya’s political crisis.

The dialogue began Monday at the Hilton Tangier Al Houara hotel and will close on Wednesday, November 25.

The unilateral session, chaired by the President of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, will serve as an opportunity for internal consultations among the Tobruk-based legislative body.

“It is a meeting dedicated for about one hundred deputies from Tobruk,” local news outlet Le360 reported.

The Libyan House of Representatives, based in the northeastern coastal city of Tobruk, is one of the legislative bodies competing for power in the country. It supports the Libyan National Army (LNA) and its leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The second major party in the Libyan political crisis is the Tripoli-based High Council of State. The UN-recognized advisory body is also engaged in talks to solve the domestic conflict.

The ongoing session in Tangier, northern Morocco, will allow deputies from the Libyan House of Representatives to discuss the recent developments of the political crisis, notably the future legislative and presidential elections.

The session comes only one week after the parliamentary delegation met in Tunis with its counterpart from Tripoli.

The recent talks in Tunisia did not lead to an agreement on the transition government to oversee future elections in Libya. However, the two parties agreed that elections should take place next year on December 24, Libya’s Independence Day.

Morocco as a facilitator

In recent months, Morocco has played an important role in facilitating negotiations between the parties involved in the Libyan crisis. The country hosted three sessions of the Inter-Libyan Dialogue in Bouznika, near Rabat, from September to November.

The talks in Bouznika resulted in “important understandings,” notably agreements on the criteria and mechanisms for appointments to sovereign leadership positions.

The positions are mentioned in Article 15 of the 2015 Skhirat Agreement, signed in Morocco. They include the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, the Head of the Audit Bureau, the Head of the Administrative Oversight Authority, the Head of the Anti-corruption Authority, the Head and members of the High National Electoral Commission, the Head of the Supreme Court, and the Public Prosecutor.

