COVID-19: French Consulate in Casablanca Closes Until Friday

Casablanca is among the Moroccan cities that continue to record remarkable numbers of new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.

Rabat – France’s Consulate General in Casablanca announced its decision to close its doors until Friday due to health reasons.

The consulate announced the news through a press release on Sunday, saying that its doors will remain closed until November 27.

The diplomatic representation informed travelers that scheduled appointments during this period are canceled.

“Appointments made are canceled and must be rescheduled in accordance with the usual procedure,” the statement said.

The decision comes as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across Morocco.

As of November 22, Morocco confirmed 324,941 COVID-19 cases, including 5,316 deaths and 270,457 recoveries.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 49,168 the same day.

Casablaca is among the cities that continue to experience remarkable increases of COVID-19 cases.

The city is now under strict lockdown.

On Saturday, Morocco’s government decided to extend the lockdown and COVID-19 preventive measures in force in the city of Casablanca and nearby regions, including Mohammedia.

People wishing to enter or exit the city of Casablanca must carry an exceptional movement permit stamped by local authorities.

Health workers and authorized employees can bypass the curfew hours with a signed exceptional movement permit.

Casablanca has experienced heightened lockdown measures since September 7 due to a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.

France is among the countries that require negative PCR test results from a sample collected within 72 hours from any travelers entering the country.

