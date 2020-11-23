The health ministry identified 105 new COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 2,587 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 327,528.

Morocco also reported another 4,701 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 275,158. The national recovery rate rose to 84%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 80 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,396. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 46,974 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, November 23.

Morocco counts 1,007 patients with severe symptoms, including 105 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 99 are under intubation, while 454 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 14,979 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,486,914 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 729 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 26 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 663 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 12 additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 366 new COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 232 new COVID-19 cases and five additional fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 200 new cases and eight new deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 194 new cases and nine more deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 58 new cases and seven more deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 48 additional COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases and one more fatality.

With 38 new COVID-19 cases, the region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab did not report any COVID-19-related deaths today.