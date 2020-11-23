Additional Caribbean States Support Morocco’s Operation in Guerguerat

Spread the love

Dominica, Grenada, and Antigua and Barbuda have joined a growing list of countries that voiced their support for Morocco’s recent operation in Guerguerat, near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

Morocco launched the operation on November 13 to lift a three-week blockade by the separatist Polisario Front and restore the flow of civil and commercial traffic with Mauritania.

Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, and the Commonwealth of Dominica expressed their support in statements issued today, November 23, Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Dominica expressed solidarity with Morocco in its operation to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty over its southern provinces.

The Caribbean island state also condemned Polisario’s hostile acts near the Guerguerat crossing point, qualifying them as “banditry.”

Dominica reaffirmed its support for the UN-led efforts to find a definitive, pragmatic, and political solution to the Western Sahara dispute.

Grenada issued a similar statement, affirming its “unshakeable” support for Morocco and the UN’s efforts to maintain peace in the region.

The Grenadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its satisfaction with Morocco’s peaceful operation in Guerguerat.

“Morocco’s pacific approach allowed restoring civil and commercial traffic and avoiding a crisis,” the ministry said.

Like its northern Caribbean neighbor, Grenada voiced support for the UN-led process in Western Sahara.

Antigua and Barbuda, meanwhile, expressed its concern about the situation in Guerguerat and called on the separatist Polisario Front to adhere to the UN-led political process.

The island nation also affirmed its solidarity with Morocco and its “legal and pacific” approach to lifting the blockade in Guerguerat.

Dominica, Grenada, and Antigua and Barbuda joined a list of more than 35 countries that expressed support for Morocco’s November 13 operation.

Other countries from the Americas and the Carribean that supported Morocco’s decision to lift the Guerguerat blockade include Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, Paraguay, Panama, and Haiti.