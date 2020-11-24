UN ‘Encouraged’ by Libyan House of Representatives’ Tangier Session

The meeting in Tangier is the fourth of its kind in Morocco, consolidating the country’s key role in promoting stability and peace in the region.

Rabat – The United Nations has extolled the decision of Libyan parliamentarians to participate in a “large consultative session” in Tangier on Libya’s conflict. The meeting begins Tuesday in the northern Moroccan city.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSML) expressed satisfaction with the decision of the Libyan House of Representatives MPs to meet, calling the Tangier session encouraging.

The UN mission said the gathering of such a “diverse group” of MPs from Libya’s three regions under one roof is a “positive and welcome step.”

Reiterating its commitment to support the unity of the House of Representatives, the UN expressed hope that the council will “fulfill the expectations of the Libyan people to implement the roadmap agreed upon by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to hold national elections” next year on December 24.

The Tangier meeting comes one week after a political forum in Tunisia. Morocco is among the countries seeking to help find an agreed-upon political solution to the Libya crisis and continues to vow determination to assist and involve all parties in a consistent dialogue.

The session in Tangier is the fourth Libyan dialogue in the North African country after three rounds of talks in Bouznika.

Morocco convened the Libyan parties for the third meeting in Bouznika earlier this month. The Tripoli-based High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk also met in Bouznika from September 6-10 and October 2-6.

Following the talks in Morocco, the delegations said they reached a comprehensive agreement on the mechanisms for appointments to positions of sovereignty.

The positions include Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, President of the Audit Bureau, Head of the Administrative Control Authority, Head of the Anti-Corruption Agency, President and members of the High Commission for Elections, President of the Supreme Court, and Attorney General.

The agreement is in line with Article 15 of the Skhirat Political Agreement.

Morocco’s position on Libya

Like the UN, Morocco continues to support dialogue between Libya’s rival parties to accelerate the process of finding a political solution to the conflict.

Morocco supports the UN-led political process and considers the Skhirat Agreement as a central basis that provides the framework for negotiating a political settlement to the Libyan conflict.

The North African country, however, continues to emphasize that Libyan parties can amend the Skhirat agreement and re-shape it to meet their current expectations.

The 2015 agreement established a ceasefire between the warring parties and allowed the establishment of an interim government.

Morocco’s government emphasized that its approach is based on different principles, including non-interference in Libya’s domestic affairs.

The country sees non-intervention as a key factor to help the rival parties reach a sustainable solution internally.

Morocco also advocates for a political solution and rejects military intervention, which harms Libyans and the country’s socio-economic development.

By hosting a fourth dialogue session in Tangier, Morocco further strengthens its role as a mediator in the Libyan crisis and as a vector of regional stability.