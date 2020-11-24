COVID-19: Morocco Equips Casablanca Field Hospital With 300 New Beds

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has equipped the COVID-19 field hospital in Casablanca, the largest field hospital in the country, with 300 additional intensive care beds.

The beds went operational today, November 24, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb announced.

The health minister announced the equipment of the medical facility with new beds yesterday during a plenary parliamentary session at the House of Representatives.

According to Ait Taleb, Casablanca’s field hospital now has 1,717 intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients with severe or critical symptoms. The minister, however, did not disclose the occupancy rate at the medical facility.

Health authorities inaugurated the Casablanca field hospital on April 20. The facility, located at a 16,000 square meter site at the International Fair of Casablanca, was built in less than two weeks.

The hospital initially had a capacity of approximately 700 beds and hosted the majority of COVID-19 cases in Casablanca and the neighboring cities.

However, as the Ministry of Health’s protocol allowed in-home treatment for asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases, the field hospital exclusively hosted severe and critical COVID-19 cases.

Between April and November, the health ministry increased the hospital’s capacity by more than 1,000 beds.

The recent acquisition of additional intensive care beds came as Casablanca continues to record hundreds of new COVID-19 cases everyday. The metropolis is the most-affected city in Morocco.

On November 23 alone, health authorities in Casablanca confirmed 596 new COVID-19 cases and 25 coronavirus-related deaths.