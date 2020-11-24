CGEM: Mauritania to Ease Visa Requirements for Moroccan Entrepreneurs

CGEM announced the news just a few days after a phone conversation between Mauritania's president and King Mohammed VI.

Rabat – The General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) announced on Monday that Mauritania accepted to ease visa requirements for Moroccan entrepreneurs and companies.

CGEM said that companies affiliated to the federation can obtain multi-entry business visas to Mauritania.

The federation said Mauritania will grant the visa, which is valid for two years, based on the submission of an application signed by CGEM.

In submitting the visa application file to the Mauritanian embassy in Rabat, applicants should attach the CGEM certificate.

Companies wishing to acquire the CGEM certificate should send a request to the federation through [email protected].

CGEM announced that it had requested Mauritania’s authorities to grant visas for a longer period, with multiple entries, in favor of its member companies and as part of the willingness of the two countries to boost Moroccan-Mauritanian trade relations.

The statement announced that CGEM President Chakib Laalj held a meeting with the President of the National Union of Mauritanian Employers, Mohamed Zine El Abidine Ould Cheikh Ahmed, on October 5 in Casablanca.

During the meeting the CGEM and the Mauritanian body expressed commitment to see their bilateral economic relations advance and to boost partnership mechanisms between the private sectors in the two countries.

The decision comes a few days after King Mohammed VI and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani held a phone call on November 20.

During the call, the King and the Mauritanian president pledged to further deepen their cooperation.

King Mohammed VI also extended an invitation to Mauritania’s president and expressed his intention to visit Mauritania.

Data from Tralac shows that Mauritania’s international exports rose by 6% between 2017 and 2018.

The country’s inter-Africa exports increased by 72%.

Mauritania’s major imports from African countries come from Mali, Senegal, Morocco, and Algeria.

The website said that Mauritania mainly trades with Morocco. The trade between the two countries accounts for 31% of Mauritania’s total exports and imports.

“Morocco is the main source country for intra-African imports and Ivory Coast the main African destination market,” Tralac said.

In January, Morocco and Mauritania signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their cooperation.

The two countries expressed commitment to promote trade, industry, tourism, and investment in the region.

Mauritania is also one of the main parties to the ongoing UN-led political process to find a solution for Western Sahara.