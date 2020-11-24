Snowfall, Cold Weather to Hit Morocco Wednesday to Saturday

Rainfall will also hit several cities, including Casablanca, Larache, Essaouira, and Marrakech.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology forecasts snowfall, cold weather, and strong gusts of wind in several provinces in Morocco from Wednesday to Saturday.

The weather office forecasts snowfall from Wednesday to Friday in the provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Tinghir, Midelt, Ifrane, Khenifra, Sefrou, Taza, Taourirt, Guercif, Figuig, Taroudant, Ouarzazate, Tinghir, Errachidia, and Boulemane.

Cold weather will also hit the provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Tinghir, Midelt, and Ifrane with a minimum temperature ranging between -7 degrees Celsius and -3 degrees Celsius degrees.

Maximum temperatures will range between 3 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius.

In the provinces of Khenifra, Sefrou, Taza, Taourirt, Guercif, Figuig, Taroudant, Ouarzazate, Tinghir, Errachidia, Jerada, Al Hoceima, and Boulemae, the minimum temperature will range between -3 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures will vary between 8 and 13 degrees Celsius.

DMN expects strong gusts of wind ranging between 70 and 85 kilometers per hour on Thursday in the provinces of Berkane, Boulemane, Figuig, Guercif, Jerada, Midelt, Nador, Oujda-Angad, and Taourit.

Locally moderate rain showers ranging between 20 and 44 millimeters will hit the provinces of Casablanca, Nouaceur, Settat, Safi, El Jadida, Kenitra, Larache, Sidi Bennour, Essaouira, Youssoufia, Chtouka Ait Baha, Aadir Ida outanane, Al Haouz, and Marrakech from Wednesday at 6 p.m. to Thursday at 8 a.m.