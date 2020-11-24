Three-and-a-half million people in Morocco have tested negative for the virus since it emerged in the country in March.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,999 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 331,527.

Morocco also reported another 4,118 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 279,276. The national recovery rate rose marginally to 84.2%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 73 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,469. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 46,782 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24.

Morocco counts 1,015 patients with severe symptoms, including 125 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 94 are under intubation, while 464 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 15,108 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,502,022 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 29 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 883 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded eight additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 369 new cases and six new deaths.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 229 new COVID-19 cases and six additional fatalities.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed 201 new cases and one more death.

The Oriental region confirmed 199 new cases and seven more deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 197 new COVID-19 cases and three more fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases and one more fatality.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 82 new cases and five more deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 53 additional COVID-19 cases and five more fatalities.

The Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.