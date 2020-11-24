Guinea Supports Morocco’s Action in Guerguerat

Guinea is part of a long list of African countries who expressed support for Morocco’s action in Guerguerat and condemned Polisario’s maneuvers to block the flow of goods and people.

Rabat – Guinea’s Foreign Affairs Ministry announced the country’s full support for Morocco’s action to secure the Guerguerat buffer zone.

Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted today the Guinean ministry, which said it was following the latest developments in Guerguerat with great attention.

Guinea also recalled the tension in the region due to Polisario’s attempts to intrude and obstruct the movement of goods and civilians across the Morocco-Mauritania border.

The country condemned any illegal attempt to change the status quo in the buffer zone of El Guerguerat.

The statement is part of the rapidly-growing support Morocco is earning after it sent members of the Royal Armed Forces to the region to secure commercial and civil traffic.

The operation followed illegal protests the Polisario Front orchestrated, who sent women, children, and men to the region to initiate illegal demonstrations.

The action caused a serious blockade, leaving truck drivers trapped at the border for over three weeks, from October 21 to November 13, and disrupting supplies to Mauritanian markets.

Morocco’s government informed the UN of its decision to act after the peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara, MINURSO was unable to secure the buffer zone against Polisario’s maneuvers.

Countries from all continents expressed support for Morocco’s action in Guerguerat.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, and Bahrain, among others, extended their commitment to support Morocco’s operation.

In the Americas, Paraguay, Colombia, and Guatemala, among others, expressed support for the country’s action.

Morocco also earned support from African countries, including Gabon, The Gambia, Djibouti, Sao Tome and Principe, and Guinea-Bissau, among others.