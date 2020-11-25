Qatar Reiterates Support for Morocco’s Action to Secure Guerguerat

The Emir of Qatar called King Mohammed VI a few days after Morocco sent its Royal Armed Forces to secure the region.

Rabat – The charge d’affaires ad interim at Qatar’s Embassy in Morocco reiterated his country’s support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and its peaceful action in Guerguerat.

Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Dosary met with the President of Morocco’s House of Representatives Habib El Malki on Tuesday to reaffirm Qatar’s support for the country.

The Qatari diplomat also recalled the recent telephone conversation between King Mohammed VI and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tami Bin Hamad Al-Thani, last week.

The Emir of Qatar expressed his country’s support for Morocco’s action to end Polisario’s three-week illegal blockade of the Guerguerat border crossing and restore civil and commercial traffic.

Polisario sent its militiamen to the region on October 21 to carry out illegal protests, causing a serious blockade of the crossing point.

Morocco’s government sent the Royal Armed Forces to the region after the UN failed to resolve the situation.

The country’s decision to launch a peaceful operation to secure the region earned international applause.

Habib El Malki expressed thanks to the state of Qatar for supporting Morocco’s territorial integrity.

“The question of territorial integrity of the kingdom is a sacred question for all Moroccans, and we consider the unity of peoples and states as a sine qua non of security and stability in the four corners of the world,” he said.

The Qatari diplomat and Habib El Malki expressed a firm desire to boost relations between their countries’ legislative institutions and to work with the Shoura Council of Qatar to “open up new horizons of cooperation and solidarity.”

Countries from all continents expressed support for Morocco’s action in Guerguerat and commitment to the 1991 UN ceasefire with Polisario.

The list continues to rapidly grow, with new supportive statements from Austria, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Denmark.

In Africa, a group of countries aware of the importance of the border post also lauded Morocco’s actions in the region.

The list of African countries that reaffirmed support for Morocco’s action includes Comoros, Malawi, Mali, Senegal, Gabon, The Gambia, Sao Tome and Principe, Djibouti, Guinea, Benin, and Chad, among others.