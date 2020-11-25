Morocco Strengthens Judicial Services in Bir Gandouz, Near Guerguerat

Polisario’s three-week blockade of Guerguerat emphasized the importance of the remote region, and Morocco is working to improve the town’s infrastructure.

Spread the love

Rabat – After securing the Guerguerat border crossing, Morocco is improving judicial services in the town of Bir Gandouz, 80 kilometers north of the post, by establishing a local court and a center for resident judges.

Minister of Justice Mohamed Benabdelkader is set to preside over the inauguration of the local court of Bir Gandouz on Friday as part of a working visit to the Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab region, a source told Moroccan outlet Le360.

The proximity court is set to benefit the 4,000 residents of Bir Gandouz and strengthen Morocco’s national court network. The court will rule on simple citizen disputes.

Hearings are to include one judge at the court of first instance or at the seat of a resident judge’s center, with the assistance of a clerk. However, no representatives of the public prosecution will be present at the Bir Gandouz court.

Citizens will only have to submit an oral complaint to initiate a legal proceeding. They do not need to go through a lawyer or pay taxes and fees before taking legal action.

The strengthening of judicial services in Bir Gandouz follows the launch of construction on a large mosque near the Guerguerat border crossing, with a budget of MAD 8.8 million ($966,687).

The announcement of the mosque’s construction came on Morocco’s Independence Day, November 18, and only five days after Morocco’s successful action to lift the Polisario-led blockade of Guerguerat.

The two projects aim to reinforce the infrastructure of the region, reduce the isolation of local residents, and facilitate their access to public facilities.

However, there are challenges facing the remote area, such as the need for water and electricity networks.

Morocco is working to meet locals’ needs, namely small business owners who make a living from the continuous movement of truck drivers.

On November 16, the House of Representatives hosted discussions on electricity networks in the area. Minister of Energy Aziz Rabbah announced that Morocco allocated MAD 30 billion ($3.2 billion) to boost the electricity transmission network near Guerguerat.