A video that went viral on Tuesday evening shows a Moroccan mother torturing her young daughter.

The shocking footage, which Morocco World News abstains from sharing, shows a Moroccan woman grabbing her daughter by the hair and sadistically burning her nose using a heated fork.

The video shows the little girl crying and begging for help while her brother, who seems to be a child as well, records the scene using a camera.

In the footage, the mother kneels on her daughter’s chest to restrict her movement and asks the boy recording the footage to heat a fork and bring it to her.

After using the fork to burn her daughter’s nose, the woman insults the boy for “not heating the fork enough.”

Based on the loud conversation between the mother and her victim, it seems that the woman tortured her daughter because she ate her nasal mucus.

“I won’t do it again,” the little girl kept repeating while her mother knelt on her chest.

The victim kept begging for help, especially when her mother’s heavy knees prevented her from breathing: “I can’t breathe mom, you will kill me.”

Two other small children, possibly the victim’s younger siblings, appear in the video. They watched the cruel act but seemed unaware of what was really happening. Their facial expressions indicated both their fear and confusion.

The final part of the footage shows the daughter running away from the woman after suffering several minutes of torture. The final seconds of the video also show a man, possibly the victim’s father, sitting calmly in a room next to where the abuse took place.

Conflicting reports

After the video went viral, internet users called on Moroccan security services to open an investigation and arrest the mother.

Local outlet ChoufTV reported today that police in Larache, northern Morocco, arrested the mother. A few hours later, however, the same outlet published an interview in which the woman’s husband says that security services did not detain her.

According to the husband, police officers came to their house, accompanied by a doctor. He said that they checked the daughter’s health condition and found no signs of torture.

The husband explained that the video dates back to April. He defended his wife saying that she does not suffer from any mental disorders and her act was “natural” in order to educate her daughter.

Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) is yet to comment on the footage.