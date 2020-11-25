The ministry announced that 1,023 COVID-19 patients are suffering severe symptoms.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 4,979 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 336,506.

Morocco also reported another 5,220 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 284,496. The national recovery rate rose marginally to 84.5%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 70 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,539. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 46,471 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25.

Morocco counts 1,023 patients with severe symptoms, including 119 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 97 are under intubation, while 463 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 15,974 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,517,996 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,889 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 22 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 818 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded four additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 521 new COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 456 new cases and 12 new deaths.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 355 new COVID-19 cases and six additional fatalities.

The Oriental region confirmed 312 new cases and six more deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed 143 additional COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 124 new cases and four more deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 93 additional COVID-19 cases and eight more fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (97 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (90) did not report any COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours.