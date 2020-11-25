OCP: US Import Duties on Moroccan Fertilizers to Hurt American Farmers

The phosphate company said it is committed to maintaining its leading role as a key partner to American farmers.

Rabat – Morocco’s OCP Group argued that the US’ decision to impose countervailing duties of 23.46% on US imports of Moroccan phosphate fertilizers will hurt American farmers.

OCP issued a press release on Tuesday to address the move by the US Department of Commerce, which imposed preliminary countervailing duties in response to a petition from American company Mosaic.

In June, the US-based fertilizer producer filed a petition with the US Commerce Department and the US International Trade Commission to request “initiation of countervailing duty investigations” into imports of phosphate fertilizers from both Morocco and Russia.

“Government subsidies in Morocco and Russia give phosphate producers unfair cost advantages,” Mosaic President and CEO Joc O’Rourke claimed.

In response to the petition, Morocco’s OCP said that it continues to “strongly believe there is no basis for the imposition of any duties on Moroccan fertilizer imports” to the US.

OCP Group warned that such duties will hurt American farmers due to a lack of “reliable sources of vital crop nutrients.”

The Moroccan company is one of the largest phosphate producers in the world.

OCP recalled the crisis in US agriculture of a “multi-year downturn in earnings.”

The company expressed trust and confidence that the second phase of the process will prove unnecessary the decision to impose countervailing duties on Moroccan fertilizer imports.

“The OCP Group is deeply committed to remaining a key and innovative partner to U.S. farmers,” the statement concluded.

The US affiliate of Morocco’s OCP Group, OCP NA, secured a lobbying partner against Mosaic in October.

Mosaic is the largest US producer of finished concentrated phosphates. Due to fierce competition, the Florida-based company claims that the volume of “unfairly subsidized imports” from Morocco and Russia hurts its fertilizer operations and causes “distortions” in the US phosphates market.