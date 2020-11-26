Spread the love

King Mohammed VI and his brother Prince Moulay Rachid visited the Mausoleum of Mohammed V in Rabat on Wednesday to pay tribute to their late father King Hassan II.

The King and the prince visited the tomb on November 25, which coincides with the ninth day of Rabii II, the day that marks the death of King Hassan II according to the Islamic calendar.

In respect of the coronavirus-induced safety protocols, King Mohammed VI decided to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of his father’s death privately, with only his brother by his side.

Traditionally, the royal family organizes a memorial service for the late King Hassan II that includes Quranic prayers and the recitation of eulogies of Prophet Muhammad.

Last year, the ceremony took place at the Lalla Soukaina mosque in Rabat, in the presence of King Mohammed VI, Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, Prince Moulay Rachid, and Princess Lalla Meryem.

The head of government, speakers of the two houses of parliament, the King’s advisors, members of the government, presidents of constitutional bodies, and several political figures and military officials also attended the ceremony.

King Hassan II died on July 23, 1999, or the ninth of Rabii II, 1420 AH, in Rabat. Over 40 heads of state attended his funeral service in Rabat, including US President Bill Clinton, French President Jacques Chirac, and UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

The late King led Morocco to reclaim its southern provinces from the Spanish occupation, notably through the iconic Green March in 1975. Moroccans celebrate the anniversary of the historical event every year on November 6.

