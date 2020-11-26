UN to Share Morocco’s Letters on Situation in Guerguerat in Archives

Spread the love

The UN Security Council is set to publish as official documents the letters that Morocco sent to the international body regarding the situation in Guerguerat, near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

Morocco has sent two letters to the UN Security Council since its operation in Guerguerat on November 13. Morocco’s Ambassador to the UN, Omar Hilale, told the country’s state media that the documents will appear in the archives of the Security Council.

The two letters briefed the members of the UN Security Council on the latest developments in Guerguerat, including the action of Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) to lift a blockade by the separatist Polisario Front.

The successful Moroccan operation restored the flow of civil and commercial traffic between Morocco and Mauritania after Polisario’s militias blocked the road for over three weeks.

In the letters to the UN, Ambassador Hilale specified that Morocco’s action aimed to put an end to Polisario’s “inadmissible violations” of military agreements, including the 1991 ceasefire agreement and the Security Council’s resolutions.

The Moroccan operation took place in a peaceful manner, without any threat or harm to the life and security of civilians, Hilale highlighted. Members from the UN peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara, MINURSO, directly observed the operation.

The “non-offensive action without any belligerent intent” did not result in any casualties, the Moroccan diplomat added.

Hilale shared Moroccans’ reaction to the operation with the UN Security Council, saying all the components of the Moroccan people, particularly populations in the southern provinces, welcomed the action.

He also informed the Security Council of the “strong and active” support that Morocco’s action in Guerguerat received from the international community.

At least 40 countries from Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean, in addition to several international and regional organizations, have officially voiced their support for Morocco’s operation to restore free movement through the Guerguerat crossing point.

In his letters, Hilale also shared the content of King Mohammed VI’s November 16 telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

King Mohammed VI explained that the Moroccan operation only came after Guterres’ “laudable attempts” failed to prevent Polisario from blocking traffic.

The King mentioned that the operation falls within Morocco’s “most-legitimate” right to restore the flow of traffic with its southern neighbor, Mauritania. He also told the UN Secretary-General that the country will continue to take the necessary measures to guarantee the safe and smooth transit of people and goods through the crossing point.

Additionally, King Mohammed VI reaffirmed Morocco’s constant commitment to the 1991 ceasefire agreement. However, he also expressed to Guterres the country’s determination to defend its citizens and territories from any security threat.