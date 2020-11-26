Morocco to Digitize Consular Services for Moroccan Diaspora

Spread the love

A large number of Morocco’s diplomatic representations abroad are set to launch digital applications to provide consular services for the Moroccan diaspora before the end of the year.

Morocco’s Minister Delegate for Moroccans Living Abroad, Nezha El Ouafi, made the announcement on Tuesday during a parliamentary session at the House of Councilors.

The applications allow Moroccans living abroad to benefit from certain consular services without having to travel to embassies and consulates.

Morocco’s diplomatic representations collaborated to develop systems to digitize consular services and facilitate user access through online applications, El Ouafi said.

The digital services are set to launch before the end of 2020, she added.

According to the minister delegate, the digitization of consular services seeks to help Moroccans quickly withdraw administrative documents, especially when they urgently need them.

El Ouafi recalled that Moroccan embassies and consulates around the world began gradually working to digitize their services at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming digital applications fall within the plan of Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to structurally reform its consular system in order to bring services closer to the Moroccan diaspora, she said.

During the parliamentary session, El Ouafi also responded to a question about the facilities available for Moroccans living abroad who wish to launch investment projects in their homeland.

The minister delegate said her department is actively working on strengthening the link between skilled Moroccan workers living abroad and investment opportunities in Morocco.

One of the ministry’s ongoing projects is to develop a national program for attracting skilled workers from the Moroccan diaspora to work on projects in Morocco.

The program is based on a “practical approach” and “a sustainable vision,” she added. It seeks to attract 10,000 Moroccans living abroad to work in Morocco by 2030.

Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will cooperate with the Ministry of Economy to develop the program in order to create a better investment climate for the Moroccan diaspora.