Morocco Records 4,178 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 4,178 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 340,684 as of Thursday, November 26, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities also announced 5,312 recoveries and 80 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recoveries in the country reached 289,808, while the number of fatalities stands at 5,619. The figures represent an 85.1% national recovery rate and a 1.6% fatality rate.

Morocco currently counts 45,257 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,041 carriers who are suffering severe or critical symptoms. Of all patients in severe or critical condition, 88 are under intubation and 430 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories excluded 17,250 suspected COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the domestic outbreak in March, 3,535,246 tests for COVID-19 on suspected cases have come back negative.

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to record the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in Morocco. In the past 24 hours, health authorities in the region confirmed 1,473 new infections and 16 coronavirus-related deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra witnessed the second-largest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 778 infections, followed by Souss-Massa (424 new cases), Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (388), Marrakech-Safi (348), and the Oriental region (308).

The regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (120 new cases), Guelmim-Oued Noun (103), Fez-Meknes (89), Draa-Tafilalet (65), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (56), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (26) remain relatively less affected by the pandemic.

In terms of cities, Casablanca is the most affected in the country. Morocco’s largest city recorded 1,190 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Skhirat-Temara comes second by the number of new cases, with 265 COVID-19 infections, followed by Agadir-Ida Outanane (210 new cases), Sale (198), Marrakech (197), and Tangier-Asilah (153).

Oujda-Angad (116 new cases), Tetouan (111), and Laayoune (111) also recorded more than 100 new COVID-19 cases each in the past 24 hours.