Morocco’s Navy Assists 50 Sub-Saharan Irregular Migrants

The boat in trouble was carrying the corpses of two women and two babies.

Rabat – Morocco’s Royal Navy Coast Guard assisted 50 sub-Saharan would-be irregular migrants off the coast of Nador, northeastern Morocco, on Wednesday.

A military source told Morocco’s state media on Thursday that the individuals were in difficulty aboard a “very dilapidated” makeshift boat.

The boat was carrying four corpses—two of women and two of babies.

Royal Navy Coast Guard officersMorocco’s provided the migrants with necessary medical care before handing them over to the Royal Gendarmerie for customary procedures.

Security services in Morocco collaborate together to face the scourge of irregular migration and the increase of human trafficking networks.

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in 2019 in its annual report that it arrested 505 organizers of undocumented migration involved in 62 criminal neworks that traffick people.

Operations against Morocco’s oundocumented migration resulted in the arrest of 27,317 would-be migrants, including 20,141 of foreign nationality.

According to DGSN’s statistics, Moroccans represented 26% of those arrested trying to migrate without documents.

