Bahrain to Open Consulate General in Morocco’s Laayoune

Bahrain will be the third Middle Eastern country with a diplomatic presence in the region after the UAE and Jordan.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Spread the love

Rabat – Bahrain is set to inaugurate a consulate general in Laayoune, southern Morocco.

King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa shared his decision with King Mohammed VI during a phone call on Thursday.

During the call, the Bahraini leader commended King Mohammed VI’s decision to secure the Guerguerat border crossing on November 13.

The non-offensive action to end Polisario’s three-week blockade of the crossing restored security and stability to the region and the flow of goods between Morocco and Mauritania, Sheikh Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa said.

Bahrain was among the first countries to declare solidarity with Morocco during the November 13 operation. That day, the Bahraini foreign ministry underlined Morocco’s right to defend its sovereignty, rights, safety, and security, condemning Polisario’s hostilities in the region.

Bahrain described Polisario’s blockade of Guerguerat as a serious threat to civil and commercial movement and a “violation of military agreements and an attempt to destabilize security and stability in the region.”

Morocco’s security operation to end the blockade was in “harmony with international legitimacy,” the Gulf country affirmed.

King Mohammed VI thanked his Middle Eastern ally for coming to the decision to open a consulate in Laayoune, saying it reflects the solidarity between Morocco and Bahrain.

The Moroccan monarch expressed his deep appreciation for Bahrain’s steadfast support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Bahrain frequently reiterates its recognition of the Moroccan character of the Sahara. It was one of several countries to voice support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan in October during the 75th session of the UN General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonization (Fourth) Committee.

Read also: King Hamad of Bahrain Visits King Mohammed VI on Private Trip to Morocco

With the latest addition of Bahrain, a total of 19 countries have opened or announced plans to open diplomatic representations in the southern Moroccan cities of Laayoune and Dakhla, located in the Western Sahara region.

Bahrain will be the third Middle Eastern country with a diplomatic presence in the region after the UAE, which opened a consulate in Laayoune on November 4, and Jordan, which announced its intention last week.