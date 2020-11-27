Mohammed VI University in Benguerir Launches School of Computer Science

Spread the love

The Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Benguerir, near Marrakech, has announced the launch of a School of Computer Science.

The recently-launched Benguerir Data Center will host the new school. Morocco’s phosphate corporation OCP launched the data center in August in collaboration with the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University.

Located at the Benguerir Tech Park, 75 kilometers from Marrakech, the high-tech building comprises more than 2,000 square meters of server rooms, along with other facilities.

The data center’s well-equipped laboratories will allow the School of Computer Science to provide practical training for its students through innovation and experimentation.

According to a press release from the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, the new school aims to address the digital needs of the 21st century and to work towards establishing Morocco as a “digital nation” in the future.

Starting in the 2021-2022 academic year, the school will offer a five-year training in computer engineering that combines theoretical knowledge and practical experiments.

Students will be able to enroll in the School of Computer Science right after they graduate high school and succeed in their baccalaureate exams.

The training will be divided into two sections: Two preparatory years and three years for specialization.

In their first two years, students will study computer engineering and digitization in a broad context. From the third year of training, students will be able to select a specialized field in computer engineering to deepen their knowledge. The specialized training includes artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, and social networks.

According to the university, the teaching staff at the School of Computer Science includes “renowned professors” and aims to “train future engineers who will be able to join the largest companies, create their own startups, or conduct high-level research.”

