Reynald Pedros to Coach Moroccan Women's National Team

Spread the love

Meknes – The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has appointed Reynald Pedros as the coach of the Moroccan women’s national team.

Jean-François Peres quoted the media outlet Europe1 saying that the 49-year-old coach “will also take charge of monitoring women’s championships and youth selections.” This confirms the information that Canal +, where Reynald Pedros was a consultant, relayed earlier.

Pedros left Olympique Lyonnais almost a year ago. He occupied the attacking midfielder position in FC Nantes. He will now be in charge of the Moroccan women’s selection. The team is the 81st nation in the FIFA world rankings.

In its latest friendly game in Accra, Ghana, the Moroccan women’s team lost 3-1on Thursday to their Ghanaian counterpart. Ghizlane Chebbak scored the only goal for the Moroccan team in the 4th minute.

The match was part of the preparations of the national team to take on upcoming continental tournaments. Morocco will have to face Ghana on October 30 in the second friendly match.

Earlier this year, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) cancelled the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations. “Taking into account the current global situation, the tournament has been rescheduled for January 2022,” a CAF statement indicated.

But CAF also announced the launch of the first CAF Women’s Champions League in 2022. “The format and other details will be communicated in due course,” the statement noted.

On Thursday, Morocco’s Women’s U-20 national team won 1-0 against Ghana in Accra.