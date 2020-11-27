Special Weather Report Forecasts Snowfall, Thunderstorms Across Morocco

Keep yourself warm as windy and snowy weather will continue until Sunday.

Rabat – Morocco’s weather office forecasts thunderstorms, snowfall, and cold weather from Friday to Sunday in several provinces across Morocco.

The General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) announced on Friday locally strong thunderstorms forecasts in the provinces of Chefchaouen, Fahs-Anjra, Kenitra, Larache, M’diq-Fnideq, Ouezzane, Rabat, Sale, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Skhirat-Temara, Tangier-Asilah, Taounate, and Tetouan.

The weather in the aforementioned regions will continue from Friday at 3 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.

The DMN also forecasts moderate thunderstorms today in the provinces of Kenitra, Sale, Rabat, Skhirat-Temara, Benslimane, Mohammedia, Mediouna, Casablanca, Nouaceur, Berrechid, and El Jadida.

The same weather conditions will hit the provinces of Agadir-Ida-Ou-Tanane, Chichaoua, Chtouka-Ait-Baha, Essaouira, Guelmim, Inezgane-Ait Melloul, Safi, Sidi Ifni, Taroudant, and Tiznit between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Stormy showers will be accompanied by gusts of wind or hail in several places.

Snowfall will affect the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Al Hoceima, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, Figuig, Ifrane, Khenifra, Midelt, Sefrou, and Taroudant from 11 a.m. on Friday to Saturday at 12 p.m.

Cold weather running between -7 to -2 celsius and 8 to 13 degrees Celsius are also expected from Friday to Sunday in the provinces of Khenifra, Sefrou, Taza, Taourirt, Guercif, Figuig, Taroudant, Ouarzazate, Tinghir, Errachidia, Jerada, Al Hcoeima, and Boulemane.

The new weather report followed a similar special notice from the DMN, which forecast cold weather until Sunday.

Thursday’s weather report forecast snowfall in several regions on Friday in the provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Azilal, Beni Melilal, Tinghir, Midelt, Ifrane, Khenifra, Sefrou, Taza, Guercif, and Taourirt.

The directorate also said cold weather will persist until Sunday.