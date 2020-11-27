Air Arabia Maroc Launches New Flight Connecting Casablanca, Malaga

Air Arabia Maroc announced the launch of a new flight connecting Malaga, Spain, and Casablanca, Morocco.

The low-cost airline said the flights will be available starting December 16.

Passengers will be able to reach Malaga, the capital of Spain’s southern Costa del Sol region, through Air Arabia Maroc from Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca.

The air route will operate four flights per week, on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

One of the oldest cities in the Mediterranean, Malaga is 100 kilometers east of the Strait of Gibraltar in a privileged natural environment. It is the second-most popular city in Andalusia for tourists after Seville.

The historical city is also the birthplace of the renowned painter and sculptor Pablo Picasso, making it a destination for art and culture lovers.

Malaga is famous for its rich history and gorgeous attractions such as the Castle of Gibralfaro, Picasso Museum, the historic botanical garden, La conception, and the majestic fortified Kasbah palace from the Islamic era, located in the heart of the city.

All these factors play an essential role in attracting many tourists to the Andalusian city every year, encouraging Air Arabia Maroc to strengthen its flight program from Mohammed V Airport with the new Casablanca-Malaga route.

Travelers from Morocco to Spain must undergo a PCR test within 72 hours of departure.

In addition to Malaga, Air Arabia Maroc passengers can travel to other destinations from Casablanca, including Agadir and Guelmim. International destinations include Barcelona, Basel-Mullhouse, Bologna, Brussels, Catania, Istanbul, Lyon, Milan-Bergamo, Montpellier, Naples, Pisa, Rennes, Toulouse, Turin-Cuneo, and Venice.

Passengers can book tickets through Air Arabia Maroc’s official website, call center, by visiting partner agencies, or by directly purchasing tickets at the airport.

Air Arabia reminds its customers that wearing a mask is mandatory on all flights and complying with the terms and restrictions of the countries of departure and destination is required.

In mid-March, Morocco closed its borders and suspended all international travel as part of the measures to fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July, the country reopened its borders for Moroccan citizens stranded abroad, Moroccans living abroad, and foreign residents in Morocco.

Hoping to boost tourism and business, the Moroccan government expanded access to the country in September to nationals of visa-exempt countries and business people with invitations from Moroccan companies.