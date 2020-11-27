FIFA Rankings Morocco Climbs 4 Spots, Ranks 35th Globally

Thanks to its performance in recent appearances in CAN qualifier games, Morocco managed to position itself 35th in the global ranking, moving up four sports.

Morocco’s national football team climbed four spots in the FIFA World Rankings and is now positioned at the 35th rank globally, with 1,461 points.

FIFA published the ranking on November 26. It shows Morocco maintained its position in the continental standings.

Morocco’s advancement in the global ranking is due to the Atlas Lions’ strong performances during the qualifying games for the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), including its win during its qualifying match against the Central African Republic.

Despite the favorable global ranking, Morocco remains in the fifth spot in Africa.

Senegal remains on the top of the list in Africa (20th globally), followed by Tunisia (26th), Algeria (31st), and Nigeria (35th).

In the global ranking, Belgium remains at the top of the list, followed by France, Brazil, England, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Uruguay, and Mexico.

In October, Morocco’s Atlas Lions also climbed four places in the FIFA World Rankings, ranking at the 39th spot with 1,461 pints.

Morocco will have the chance to further enhance its ranking through upcoming matches.

Morocco’s next CAN qualifier matches will take place in March 2021 against Mauritania and Burundi.

