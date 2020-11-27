Bahrain Diplomat: Opening Consulate in Laayoune Shows ‘Concrete Support’

Bahrain announced its decision to open a consulate in Laayoune on Thursday, mirroring its unwavering support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Rabat – Bahrain’s Ambassador to Morocco Khalid bin Salman bin Jabr Al-Musallam celebrated his country’s decision to open a consulate general in Laayoune.

Jabr Al-Musallam told Morocco’s state media on Friday that Bahrain’s decision to open a consulate general in Laayoune, southern Morocco, reflects the country’s constant position in favor of Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The inauguration of a Bahraini consulate general in Laayoune is not a “symbolic position, but rather a concrete decision, which confirms the firm and continuous support of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Morocco, and embodies solid political relations, founded on fraternity and solidarity, in defense of the sovereignty of the two brotherly countries and of their national unity,” the diplomat said.

The ambassador said his country seeks to give a “strong impetus” to relations between Rabat and Manama through its decision to open a consulate in the region.

The diplomat also expressed his country’s support for the measures Morocco took recently in Guerguerat to secure the area against Polisario’s provocations.

Polisario sent militiamen to the region, causing a serious blockade of the Morocco-Mauritania border for over three weeks.

The blockade prompted regional and international concerns after the UN failed to solve the issue.

Morocco, at the request of King Mohammed VI, sent its Royal Armed Forces to the region to ensure the safety and unimpeded flow of commercial and civil traffic.

Bahrain was among the first countries to support Morocco’s actions in the region.

In the Middle East, a rapidly growing list of countries have joined Bahrain in supporting Morocco’s operation, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman.

Bahrain is also the third Arab country to express determination to open a consulate general in Morocco’s southern provinces.

The UAE was the first to open its consulate in Laayoune. Days after the UAE’s announcement, King Abdullah II of Jordan telephoned King Mohammed VI to inform him of his country’s decision to open its diplomatic representation in Laayoune.

The decision of the three Arab countries to open their consulates in the region followed the growing support Morocco received from 15 African countries.

Cote d’Ivoire, Eswatini, and Sao Tome and Principe, among other African states, opened consulates in the region in late 2019 and throughout 2020.