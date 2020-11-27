Morocco Records 4,592 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 Deaths in 24 Hours

Casablanca reported 1,302 cases and 16 deaths despite strict lockdown measures that aim to curb the spread of the virus in Morocco’s economic capital.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco reported on Friday 4,592 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s cumulative cases since March to 345,276.

Active cases stand at 45,551, including 1,031 in critical condition. Of the critical patients, 87 are intubated while 430 are on non-invasive ventilation.

Morocco’s health ministry also reported 70 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 5,689. The country’s COVID-19 fatality rate is 1.6%.

Meanwhile, 4,228 patients recovered from the virus. With a recovery rate of 85.2%, Morocco reports a total of 294,036 recovered COVID-19 patients.

Since March, labs throughout Morocco carried out more than 3.55 million tests for COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, labs delivered 17,425 negative test results.

Regional distribution of COVID-19 cases in Morocco

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to record the highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Morocco. On Friday, regional health authorities confirmed a total of 1,727 new cases, as well as 18 deaths.

The city of Casablanca accounted for 1,302 cases and 16 deaths despite strict lockdown measures that aim to curb the spread of the virus in Morocco’s economic capital.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra reported the second-highest number of new cases in Morocco, 937, along with 13 deaths. The provinces and prefectures with the highest case counts are Skhirat-Temara (294), Sale (248), and Kenitra (216). Rabat reported 82 new cases.

The Souss-Massa region, home to Agadir, reported 407 new cases and five deaths.

In northern Morocco, the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 372 new cases of COVID-19 and seven related deaths. The majority of cases, 170, appeared in Tangier-Asilah.

Marrakech-Safi follows with 354 cases and seven deaths. Morocco’s tourism capital Marrakech reported 202 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

In eastern Morocco, the Oriental region registered 196 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

To the south, Guelmim-Oued Noun and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra reported 167 and 150 new cases, respectively. The former also confirmed two deaths related to COVID-19, while the latter reported one.

The Fez-Meknes region reported 105 new cases and six deaths, the majority in Fez (41 cases, three deaths).

Health authorities in Draa-Tafilalet registered 75 cases and confirmed one death.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra counted 61 new cases and four deaths.

The Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab region reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases in Morocco, 41, and no deaths.