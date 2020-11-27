The visit followed a meeting that PJD’s Secretary General Saad Eddine El Othmani chaired earlier in November, convening all political parties to update them about the country’s decision to act against Polisario’s maneuvers in Guerguerat.

Rabat – The leaders of Morocco’s political parties visited the Guerguerat border post to renew their mobilization behind King Mohammed VI against Polisario’s maneuvers.

Head of Government and Secretary General of the Justice and Development Party (PJD) Saad Eddine El Othmani read a joint statement from the political leaders, who welcomed the peaceful and professional approach Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) personnel carried out to secure the region.

At the request of King Mohammed VI, the Moroccan government sent FAR officers to secure Guerguerat on November 13.

The decision to send the army followed provocative moves from Polisario’s supporters, who caused a three-week blockade of the Morocco-Mauritania border crossing.

The blockade prompted concerns from the international community, who condemned Polisario’s actions and lauded Rabat’s decision to act.

According to El Othmani, the parties reiterated their “constant mobilization” to face all the maneuvers of the enemies of Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The leaders said that such maneuvers constitute a serious threat to the peace and stability of the region, which continues to face the dangers of terrorism, irregular migration, human trafficking, and drug and arms trafficking

The leaders of the eight national political parties who visited Guerguerat also welcomed the positions of the international community in support of Morocco’s cause and its Autonomy Plan initiative.

The leaders reiterated support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as a serious and credible solution to put an end to the Western Sahara conflict.

The joint statement said the visit reflects the will of the political coalition in Morocco, which also includes the Istiqlal Party, the Authenticity and Modernity Party, the Popular Movement, the Socialist Union of the Popular Forces, the Constitutional Union, the National Rally of Independents, and the Party for Progress and Socialism, to reiterate their position in favor of Morocco’s action in the region.

After Morocco’s decision to mobilize forces in Guerguerat, El Othmani convened all of the leaders of Morocco’s parties, briefing them on the details and results of Morocco’s operation.

El Othmani said Morocco turned to a firm action to restore the flow of commercial and civil traffic in the region in the face of repeated provocations at the Guerguerat border crossing.