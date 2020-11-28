Spread the love

Meknes – Badr Banoun expressed his joy for the unprecedented African Champions League title he won with Al Ahly on Friday. The Moroccan player said he is extremely happy to win the continental trophy.

Banoun, who plays as a defender for Egypt’s Al-Ahly expressed his feelings to the Egyptian On Time channel after his team won the final of the CAF Champions League. Al-Ahly beat Zamalek 2-1 to book a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021.

“I am very happy to see Al-Ahly win the Champions League, 6 days after my arrival. It was my dream with the Raja. I am very happy and congratulations to all our supporters,” Banoun said.

Negotiations for his transfer to Al Ahly lasted less than three days before his arrival. He initiated the proceedings of his contract when he traveled to Cairo with Raja three weeks ago to face Zamalek in the semi-final return of the same competition.

As a Raja player, Banoun participated in the semi-finals of the same competition against Zamalek. Raja lost both legs of the semi-finals game.

But the player ended up winning the trophy with Al-Ahly after his transfer and will end up in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021.

Al Ahly’s qualification to the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 in Qatar will take the Moroccan player forward in his career. He will be discovering the tournament for the very first time in Doha in February.