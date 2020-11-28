Libya, Morocco Aim to Extend Economic Relations As Peace Beckons

Talks in Tangiers on Friday aimed to accelerate the development of economic ties between the two North African countries.

Spread the love

Rabat – A meeting between industry officials in Tangiers on Friday crowns a year of deliberations to strengthen economic ties between Libya and Morocco. After years of bloody conflict, Libya is once again open for business. Nearly a decade of Libya’s fate being tied to the interests of foreign meddling ends with the country again opening for business.

Delegations representing industry in Morocco and Libya have held bilateral meetings for over a year. Discussions focused on strengthening commercial and industrial cooperation between the two North African countries. Amid a promising ceasefire in Libya, the country is set to once again engage with its natural partners such as Morocco.

Morocco’s neutral role during the country’s conflict makes it a prime candidate for trade on equal footing. Morocco facilitated dialogue between the two former warring parties following a sudden ceasefire which was formalized in Geneva on October 23.

Friday’s working meeting in Tangiers was hosted by the president of the Federation of Moroccan Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Services (FCMCIS), Omar Moro. Representing Libya was Mohamed Rayed, the president of the Libyan Board of Directors of the General Union of Chambers for Trade, Industry and Agriculture.

The meeting with Libya’s delegation took place at the headquarters of the Regional Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services in Morocco’s important port city of Tangiers. Moro and Rayed used the meeting to further develop and strengthen the growing partnership between the two countries, promising to accelerate economic cooperation.

Solid economic relations

A statement of the regional chamber described the meeting as an “opportunity to highlight the need to support the efforts to accelerate the reconstruction of solid and secular economic relations between the two brotherly countries.” According to the same statement, the meeting aimed to “create modern communication structures and to encourage initiatives” as the two countries once again prepare to resume bilateral trade.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Mohammed Rayed stated that Libya needs Morocco’s expertise in a wide range of fields to rebuild its war-torn economy. For his part, Morocco’s Omar Moro stated there are “many opportunities” to strengthen economic cooperation with Libya.

Trade between Libya and Morocco dates back millenia and has only been interrupted by conflict and global crises. Now that peace beckons in Libya, the two countries are keen to once again tighten economic ties. Libya’s resumption of oil production since the ceasefire has underscored the country’s ability to bounce back and hopefully soon produce the jobs and rising living standards that Libyans deserve.

While trade talks continue, the conflict in Libya has not been fully resolved. Disturbing reports indicate that Khalifa Haftar, who appears not to be satisfied with the recent military agreement, is mobilizing his troops to resume hostilities.

