Morocco Counts 45,375 Active COVID-19 Cases, 1,032 in Critical State

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 4,412 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 349,688 as of Saturday, November 28, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities also announced 4,538 recoveries and 50 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recoveries in the country reached 298,574, while the number of fatalities stands at 5,739. The figures represent an 85.4% national recovery rate and a 1.6% fatality rate.

Morocco currently counts 45,375 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,032 carriers who are suffering severe or critical symptoms. Of all patients in severe or critical condition, 87 are under intubation and 450 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories excluded 17,811 suspected COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the domestic outbreak in March, 3,570,482 tests for COVID-19 on suspected cases have come back negative.

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to record the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in Morocco. In the past 24 hours, health authorities in the region confirmed 1,783 new infections and 17 coronavirus-related deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra witnessed the second-largest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 793 infections, followed by Souss-Massa (422 new cases), Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (388), Marrakech-Safi (331), and the Oriental region (215).

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (137 new cases), Fez-Meknes (107), Draa-Tafilalet (79), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (65), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (56), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (36) remain relatively less affected by the pandemic.

In terms of cities, Casablanca is the most affected in the country. Morocco’s largest city recorded 1,401 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Agadir comes second by the number of new cases, with 230 COVID-19 infections, followed by Kenitra (228 new cases), Marrakech (219), Sale (197), Tangier-Asilah (166), and Skhirat-Temara (162).