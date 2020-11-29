Morocco to Improve Health Sector, Expand Healthcare Access in 2021

The health minister, speaking about health care coverage, emphasized that 60% of the Moroccan population benefited from basic health coverage as of 2019.

Rabat – Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb vowed that Morocco will improve its health sector in 2021, reconstructing a set of health facilities to expand access to healthcare.

Ait Taleb said on Saturday in Rabat that his department is planning new hospital projects for 2021 that will have an additional bed capacity of 2,260 beds.

The program to improve health facilities will cover the Ibn Sina Hospital and University Center (CHU) in Rabat and include the construction of eight provincial hospitals.

Ait Taleb added that the project will also cover the construction of a regional hospital in Oujda, along with 11 local health facilities.

The minister said the project will also include the expansion of basic medical coverage, with the aim of strengthening national health programs in the face of epidemics.

He said Morocco’s government will allocate a budget of MAD 19.774 billion ($2.17 billion) in 2021 for the health sector projects.

Ait Taleb said the budget represents an increase of MAD 1.090 billion ($120 million) in Morocco’s health sector budget.

“The budget allocated to the ministry is distributed according to the budget programs of human resources, capacity building of the health system, programming and coordination, reproductive health, [and] maternal health,” among others, the official said.

The budget will also enable the ministry to increase its capacity to monitor the epidemiological situation, health security, and disease prevention.

Healthcare in Morocco

The official also spoke about healthcare in Morocco, saying that 60% of the Moroccan population benefited from basic health coverage as of 2019.

He said the Medical Assistance Plan (RAMED) covered more than 16.5 million people until September 2020.

“Public and university hospitals offered more than seven million services given the measures taken in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Minister Ait Taleb said.

Morocco’s government is still struggling to limit the spread of the pandemic and its impacts on the health sector.

The North African country has recorded a total of 349,688 COVID-19 cases, including 5,739 deaths and 298,574 recoveries.

Rabat continues to discuss means to secure enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the population.

Along with the Chinese Sinopharm and the British-Swedish Astrazeneca, Morocco also seeks to secure Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Earlier this month, the health minister explained that Morocco aims to diversify its sources.