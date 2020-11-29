Moroccan MMA Fighter Jaafar Alaoui Wins 14th UAE Warriors

The Moroccan champion dominated the five rounds of his fight against Jaures Dias.

Meknes – The 14th UAE Warriors championship went to the Moroccan MMA fighter Jaafar Alaoui on Friday after his strong performance against Cameroon’s Jaures Dias in the 62kg category.

UAE Warriors celebrated the Moroccan’s win, writing on Facebook that he “showed us what champions are made of. Grit, heart and all-round mastery of the art.”

The Moroccan champion dominated his Cameroonian opponent throughout the five rounds of the fight. He is the best in his category.

Jaafar Alaoui expressed in statements to the press his joy at having won this important title for his career. The champion sent words of thanks to Morocco and to King Mohammed VI.

The Moroccan champion also praised the quality of the organization of this major event of mixed martial arts.

The 29-year-old belongs to the Tristar Gym club in Montreal, Canada.

In the ladies tournament, the French fighter Manon Fiorot emerged as champion of the category after her victory against Argentina’s Gabriela Campo.

Organizers of the 14th UAE Warriors said 24 fighters from 17 countries participated in the mixed martial arts tournaments. The fights took place according to a strict health protocol respecting all the preventive measures enacted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.