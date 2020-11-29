OIC Re-Elects Morocco Member of Independent Human Rights Commission

Abderazak Rouane, the secretary-general of the Moroccan ministerial delegate in charge of human rights, will represent Morocco on the committee.

Rabat – The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) re-elected Morocco as a member of the Permanent Independent Commission on Human Rights (CPIDH) on Saturday in Niamey, Niger.

Human rights official Abderazak Rouane, who served as the secretary-general of the Moroccan ministerial delegate in charge of human rights, will represent Morocco on the committee.

Rouane, who is a former member of the International Coordinating Committee of National Human Rights, holds a master’s degree in International Human Rights Law.

Morocco considers the re-election a recognition of Rabat’s efforts in the field of human rights and a consolidation of its role at the level of the OIC.

The country’s re-appointment to the committee was confirmed at the end of the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. The two-day session was held under the theme, “United against terrorism for peace and development.”

The delegation representing Morocco at the session included the minister delegate in charge of Moroccans living abroad Nezha El Ouafi, along with the Moroccan Ambassador to Niger Allen El Achab and the Deputy Permanent Representative of Morocco to the OIC, Abdallah Babbah.

The head of the division of Arab and Islamic organizations at the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abderrahim Mouzayane, also participated in the event.

Recently, Morocco earned several seats on human rights committees worldwide.

In September, Morocco secured a place on the UN Human Rights Committee, earning 127 votes out of 171.

The same month, Mohammed Amrati received his appointment as Morocco’s representative on the UN Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights for four years (2021-2024).

In October, Morocco secured a seat on the UN Sub-Committee on the Prevention of Torture.