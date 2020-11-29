Active COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Hit 45,700, Including 1,041 Critical

The Fez-Meknes region reported 83 cases on Sunday, with the Fez prefecture counting only 29 new infections.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco reported on Sunday 4,115 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s active cases to 45,700. A total of 1,041 patients are in critical condition, with 91 under intubation and 488 receiving non-invasive ventilation.

Cumulative cases in Morocco stand at 353,803. The country confirmed its first case of the virus on March 2.

In the past 24 hours, 50 people have died from COVID-19 complications in Morocco. The death toll is 5,789 with a 1.6% fatality rate.

Meanwhile, 3,740 patients were declared recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday. Total recoveries have reached 302,314 and the recovery rate in Morocco is 85.4%.

In the past 24 hours, labs throughout the country processed nearly 20,000 tests for COVID-19. Since March, the country’s labs have processed more than 3.6 million tests.

The regional distribution of Morocco’s new COVID-19 cases

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to record the highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Morocco. On Sunday, the region counted 1,601 new cases and 17 deaths.

All of the deaths were in the prefecture of Casablanca, which accounted for 1,304 of the new cases.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra typically records the second-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in Morocco. On Sunday, the region reported 704 cases and six deaths. The cases are primarily in Sale (259) and Skhirat-Temara (130).

Souss-Massa health authorities confirmed 544 new cases of the virus and three deaths. The Agadir-Ida Ou Tanane prefecture had the highest count, 221, followed by Inezgane Ait Melloul with 141.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, a region in northern Morocco, reported 375 new cases of COVID-19 and one death. The majority of the new cases appeared in Tanger-Asilah (116), followed by Tetouan (82).

Health authorities in Marrakech-Safi confirmed 256 new cases and four deaths. Most of the new COVID-19 cases are in Marrakech (139), Morocco’s top tourism destination.

The Oriental region reported 152 new cases and six deaths, followed by Guelmim Oued-Noun (140 cases, four deaths) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (136 cases, no deaths).

The Fez-Meknes region reported only 83 new cases despite being home to Fez, one of Morocco’s most populous cities. The region did, however, register five deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Draa-Tafilalet confirmed 78 cases and one death, Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 23 cases and two deaths, and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dabah counted 23 cases and one death.