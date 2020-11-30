Morocco’s OCP Moves Forward With Initiative to Restore Soils in Africa

OCP launched the project in May and will hold its second meeting on December 3 to further encourage African partners to share their experience in the field of soil mapping.

Rabat – Morocco’s state-owned phosphate and fertilizer group OCP is moving forward with its “Restore Africa Soils” platform to allow African researchers to communicate expertise on soil mapping.

The OCP issued a press release to announce that it established the platform in May to ensure the exchange of mechanisms between African researchers and the company’s partners regarding soil mapping.

The program seeks to allow stakeholders to share their experience in the field, including sampling and laboratory analysis.

The project also enables the “continuity of training on reasoned fertilization on geographic information systems” and on the quality control of fertilizers and intends to supply a Data Bank devoted to African soils.

For OCP, the project ensures a “real sharing of experience and ‘best practices’ on the subject.”

OCP organized the first meeting on the project on October 8, convening representatives from the Togolese Institute for Agronomic Research (ITRA). The meeting served as an opportunity for ITRA to share with the participants its experience relating to the implementation of the soil fertility map project.

In addition to ITRA, attendees from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), among others, also participated in the webinar.

OCP will hold its second meeting on December 3, covering the implementation of the “fertility card project” in Burkina Faso.

“It will once again be an opportunity for stakeholders to exchange views and share their knowledge and expertise on the subject,” OCP said.

OCP launched the project in collaboration with the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P). The project also benefits from the support of the Tekalign Mamo Center for Research on Soils and Fertilizers in Africa (CESFRA).

The project is part of the OCP’s actions in Africa to promote the creation of strategic decision-support tools in terms of agricultural policies.

OCP’s project includes capacity building for agriculture officials in partner countries, upgrading soil analysis laboratories, and assessing the state of soil fertility in areas covered by the project.

The foundation also supports African farmers through the development of fertilization recommendations.

Nearly 3.5 million hectares are concerned by soil mapping work in sub-Saharan Africa, with more than 220 managers trained.

The OCP also announced that 17 fixed and mobile laboratories have been equipped with a view to the emergence of sustainable and resilient agriculture in Africa.