Morocco’s Ports Authority Records Positive Turnover Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The ports authority announced that the activities of ANP-managed ports reached 70.5 million tonnes at the end of September.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s National Ports Agency (ANP) said its turnover stood at more than MAD 1.54 billion ($170 million) as of September, according to a recent press release. The number represents an increase of 0.06% compared to the same period last year.

ANP welcomed the outcomes recorded despite the COVID-19 crisis, which impacted the activity of the management company of the Port of Tanger Ville (SGPTC).

The port authority said its consolidated turnover reached MAD 432 million ($48 million) in the third quarter, against MAD 460 million ($51 million) in the third quarter in 2019.

The group’s consolidated investments amounted to MAD 689 million ($76 million), against MAD 878 million ($97 million) in 2019, ANP said.

The activities of Morocco’s ANP-managed ports reached 70.5 million tonnes at the end of September, representing an increase of 6.9% compared to the same period in 2019.

ANP traffic amounted to 23.14 million tonnes in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 5.8% compared to the same period of 2019.

The cumulative turnover of the ANP amounted to MAD 1.457 billion ($161 million). The figure represents an improvement of nearly 4.2% compared to the same period on year previously.

The agency’s investments reached MAD 610 million ($67 million), including MAD 76 million ($8 million) for the third quarter.

Morocco’s ports have remained operational despite the outbreak of COVID-19 to supply national markets and international partners.

ANP, however, recorded a decrease of 5.7% in Morocco’s exports, with a volume of 339,926 twenty-foot equivalents during the first eight months of 2020.

Empty export containers recorded a volume of 214,507 twenty-foot equivalents, representing 63.1% of the overall container export traffic.

Imports reached 334,116 twenty foot equivalents.The number represents a decrease of 8% compared to the first eight months of 2019.

Earlier this year, the agency announced a global envelope of MAD 3.6 billion ($397 million) under the investment program for the period 2020-2022.

The agency vowed to continue its efforts to consolidate its regulatory system, completing major structuring projects and the establishment of a digitalization and dematerization project