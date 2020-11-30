COVID-19: Morocco Counts 45,199 Active Cases, 5,846 Total Deaths

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco registered 2,533 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing total confirmed cases in the country to 356,336.

As of Monday evening, 45,199 people in Morocco are receiving treatment for COVID-19, and 1,039 are in critical condition.

The critical patients include 97 who are on intubation and 484 who are receiving non-invasive ventilation.

The death toll has increased to 5,846 after 57 people died from COVID-19 complications. The country’s virus fatality rate is 1.6%.

Recoveries have increased by 2,977 for a total of 305,291. The COVID-19 recovery rate in Morocco is 85.7%.

Since March, labs throughout the country have conducted more than 3.9 million tests for COVID-19, including 14,550 in the past 24 hours. Nearly 3.6 million tests produced negative results.

Morocco’s new COVID-19 cases by the region

Casablanca-Settat confirmed fewer than 1,000 new cases on Monday, a welcome development for the hard-hit region that usually confirms between 1,000 and 2,000 infections every day.

Along with 944 new cases, Casablanca-Settat reported 11 deaths. The majority of the region’s new cases emerged in the prefectures of Casablanca (504) and Nouaceur (155).

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 794 new cases and four deaths. The cases primarily appeared in Kenitra (322), Sale (197), and Skhirat-Temara (134). Rabat, the capital of Morocco, counted 93 new cases of COVID-19.

The Souss-Massa region in southern Morocco registered 326 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths. Agadir-Ida Ou Tanane accounted for 183 of the cases.

In eastern Morocco, the Oriental region reported 234 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths.

Multiple regions reported fewer than 100 new cases on Monday.

Health authorities in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 83 cases and six deaths. The prefectures of Tetouan and Larache did not confirm any new cases of the virus.

Marrakech-Safi reported 64 cases and six deaths, with 44 of the cases appearing in Marrakech.

Fez-Meknes registered 61 new cases and five deaths. The Fez prefecture reported 21 of the region’s new cases.

Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab, in southern Morocco, reported only 15 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.

Beni-Mellal Khenifra reported even fewer cases, eight, but three deaths.

Draa-Tafilalet counted only four cases but one death, and Guelmim-Oued Noun reported zero cases and one death.

The Ministry of Health did not provide a daily update of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region in southern Morocco.