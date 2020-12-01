Morocco to Decide on State of Health Emergency Extension Thursday

Spread the love

Morocco’s Government Council is set to meet on Thursday to decide on the extension of Morocco’s state of health emergency.

Government Spokesperson Saaid Amzazi announced the upcoming meeting in a press release on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani, will also update government members on the current epidemiological situation in Morocco.

Morocco’s state of health emergency is currently effective until December 10. It serves as a legal framework allowing the Moroccan government and local authorities to take swift and proactive measures, such as travel bans, curfews, and lockdowns, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

If Morocco extends the state of health emergency on Thursday, the extension will be the ninth of its kind.

Since its enactment on March 20, Morocco’s state of health emergency has remained in place for more than nine months.

In light of the continuous spread of COVID-19 across the country, an extension seems the most plausible option for the Government Council. In November, Morocco confirmed a total of 137,252 COVID-19 cases, breaking the previous record of 95,431 monthly cases in October.

Some of the most affected cities include Casablanca, Kenitra, Sale, Agadir, Oujda, and Marrakech.

In addition to reviewing the country’s state of health emergency, the Moroccan government will discuss two draft decrees relating to the financial support of workers in the fields of catering, event organization, and entertainment.

The three sectors have suffered significant repercussions amid the COVID-19 crisis due to the national ban on large gatherings and events, such as weddings.