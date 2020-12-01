Morocco Joins Governing Board of UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning

Spread the love

Morocco has joined the Governing Board of the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL), the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday.

Morocco’s Ambassador to Germany, Zohour Alaoui, will represent the country in the international institute for a term of four years.

According to UIL’s website, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has personally appointed Morocco’s ambassador to Berlin to the institute’s governing board.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, UIL works to promote and support lifelong learning, “with a focus on adult learning, continuing education, literacy, and non-formal basic education.”

Alaoui’s appointment to the governing board strengthens and diversifies the presence of Morocco in international organizations and institutions, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release.

“It is also a testament to the recognition of the Kingdom’s continuous efforts in education and lifelong learning,” the statement added.

Prior to her recent appointment, Alaoui presided over the 39th General Conference of UNESCO in 2017.

The diplomat served as Morocco’s ambassador to UNESCO between 2011 and 2018 until her appointment in Berlin.

During her mission at UNESCO, Alaoui led several committees and commissions.

She chaired the Arab Group of UNESCO in 2012-2013, the organization committee of the 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 UNESCO Africa Week, and the gala committee of the 2017 UNESCO Africa Week.

As a member of the UIL Governing Board, Alaoui will work on the organization of the seventh International Conference on Adult Education, known as CONFINTEA VII.

The international event is set to take place in Morocco in 2022. The country will be the first African, Muslim, and Arabic-speaking nation to host the conference.

CONFINTEA generally takes place every 12-13 years. The previous conference, CONFINTEA VI, took place in Brazil in 2009.