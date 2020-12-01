Hamza Mon BB: Marrakech Court Postpones Appeal Hearing to December 14

The key defendants in the case include Dounia Batma, who is still at liberty despite the court’s decision to sentence her to eight months in prison.

Rabat – The Marrakech Court of Appeal postponed the examination of the “Hamza mon BB” blackmail case to December 14.

A judicial source told Morocco’s state media that three defendants were present at the hearing. Their sentences were “handed down against them at first instance” after investigations showed their involvement in the management of the Hamza mon BB Instagram account.

The source said the defendants include “blogger” Soukaina Jannah, the owner of a car rental agency, and a journalist.

The Court of First Instance sentenced the defendants in February to two years in prison and issued a fine of MAD 10,000 ($1,100) for their involvement in the “Hamza mon BB” blackmail case.

Hamza Mon BB refers to the names of social network accounts that were active on Instagram and Snapchat.

The accounts shared indecent photos, videos, and other content of public figures and celebrities to undermine their privacy.

The list of the people who Morocco’s judiciary found guilty of involvement in the case include Moroccan singer Dounia Batma and her sister Ibtissam.

In July, the court found the infamous Moroccan singer and her sister guilty for their involvement in blackmail linked to Hamza mon BB.

Batma received an eight-month sentence while her sister received a sentence of one year.

Moroccan influencer Aicha Ayach also received a sentence of one and a half years in prison.

Aicha Ayach and Ibtissam are both in prison, while Dounia is at liberty despite the sentence.

Police summoned Dounia and her sister in December 2019. They were freed on bail.

Security services re-arrested Ibtissam in March for her alleged involvement in the case.

The sisters continue to deny all accusations against them despite the court’s July decision.

Other key suspects in the case claimed the sisters were directly involved, including Soukaina Jannah, known as Glamour.