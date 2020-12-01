Jewish Community Urges South Africa to Support Morocco’s Guerguerat Action

The community also expressed support for all initiatives from King Mohammed VI, condemning Polisario’s provocative actions in Guerguerat.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Jewish community of South Africa has expressed support for Morocco’s action in Guerguerat, calling on Pretoria to encourage the Moroccan initiative to restore stability in the region.

Morocco’s state media shared a press release from the Moroccan Jewish community in Johannesburg-Pretoria, who reaffirmed support for King Mohammed VI and his initiatives.

In the statement, the Jewish community in South Africa called on Pretoria, as a member of the UN Security Council, to support Morocco’s action in Guerguerat against Polisario’s provocations.

South Africa is among the few countries that support Polisario’s independence claims, challenging Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Along with Algeria, South Africa does not miss any opportunity to peddle hostile, erroneous statements about Morocco’s territorial integrity.

In September during the UN General Assembly, the leaders of both countries dedicated parts of their speeches to expressing support for Polisario.

South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Algeria’s Abdelmadjid Tebboune renewed their hostile position on Morocco’s cause, emphasizing their determination to continue to support the separatist Polisario Front.

The Moroccan Jewish community, however, expressed determination to urge Pretroria to stand with Morocco’s peaceful actions to restore stability in the border area of Guerguerat and to ensure free movement and traffic of goods to African countries.

“We also launch a strong appeal to the Secretary General of the United Nations, to all members of the Security Council and to the European Union to support Morocco in establishing peace and security in the region,” Rabbi Abihou Levy, president of the Moroccan Jewich community in Johannesburg-Pretoria, said in Tuesday’s statement.

The Jewish community in Pretoria was not the first to express support for and loyalty to King Mohammed VI.

The Moroccan Jewish communities in Belgium and in Mexico also shared the same sentiments. They expressed support for Morocco in its action against Polisario’s provocations, as well as their attachment to their homeland.