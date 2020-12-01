Morocco’s Under-20 Atlas Lions Make Their Way to CAN U20.

The team will play against Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt in the qualifying tournament.

Spread the love

Meknes – Morocco’s under-20 football team will face its Algerian counterpart on December 18 as part of the qualifying tournament for the African U20 Cup of Nations (CAN U20) 2021.

The first qualifying match for the Moroccan team will take place at El Menzah Stadium in Tunis. The draw for the CAN U20 qualifiers took place at the North African Football Union’s (UNAF) headquarters in Tunisia on Monday.

Morocco’s U20 national team will face the Tunisian juniors team on December 21 in the Hamadi Agrebi stadium for the CAN qualifiers. On December 24, the U20 Atlas Lions will oppose Libya before closing the tournament with a match against Egypt on December 27.

Tunisia will host the qualifying tournament from December 15 to 27 at the Hamadi Agrebi Olympic Stadium in Rades and El Menzah in Tunis.

The teams who finish in the first and second places will qualify for the finals in Mauritania from February 14 to March 4, 2021. The finals will feature 12 teams, automatically including that of Mauritania.

Morocco’s U20 national team won a friendly match against Senegal on October 27 scoring 3-1. On October 24, a first friendly match between the two teams resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Mali won the last U-20 CAN in 2019, beating Senegal through penalties (3-2).

For Morocco’s national under-20 team, the Atlas Lions beat South Africa 1-0 to seize the CAN U20 trophy in 1997.