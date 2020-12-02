Morocco’s FM: COVID-19 Will Pass, Migration Issues Will Remain

The Moroccan foreign minister argued that global leaders must renew their commitments to addressing migration issues.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, reiterated on Tuesday Morocco’s enduring commitment to tackling migration issues and their origins.

At the High-Level Meeting to Launch the Report of the UN Secretary-General on the migration compact, Bourita said Morocco is sparing no effort to contribute to the implementation of the objectives of the Global Pact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration, also known as the Marrakech Pact.

Global leaders convened last December in Marrakech, Morocco, renewing their shared commitment to addressing migration issues with a humanitarian approach.

The Moroccan official extolled the UN report on the migration compact, which calls upon leaders to reflect their attachment to realizing the promise and vows of the Marrakech Pact.

The pact raises the importance of enhancing the global governance of migration.

Bourita emphasized that the world is now busy with the impacts of COVID-19, but warned that the pandemic will pass while migration issues will remain.

The official, therefore, called for a global commitment to prioritize migration issues.

He offered examples of Morocco’s approach to migration issues, saying that Rabat’s strategies protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of foreigners residing in Morocco and the Moroccan diaspora. Bourita said Rabat strives to promote the conditions for the economic and social integration of migrants and to fight against human trafficking, exploitation, and abuse.

“Morocco has promoted the adoption of a regional roadmap to establish the principles of the Marrakech Pact on the scale of the Western Mediterranean, during the 9+8th Ministerial Conference of the 5+5 Dialogue on Migration and Development,” Bourita continued.

The diplomat also emphasized the application of the strategies at the continental level.

He recalled the African Agenda for Migration under King Mohammed VI, which enabled the building of a continental consensus around an integrated vision of migration.

“The implementation of the Marrakech Pact must remain our ‘mantra,’” Bourita said.

He argued that the pact is the “credibility of multilateralism and the effectiveness of international cooperation.”

The official emphasized the importance of registering and implementing the pact and build on its momentum: “The Marrakech Pact has generated an unprecedented momentum to establish a methodology and initiatives based on facts and data.”