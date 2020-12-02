Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 4,346 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 346,190.

Morocco also reported another 4,044 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 314,237. The national recovery rate rose marginally to 86.3%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 70 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,985. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 43,968 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2.

Morocco counts 991 patients with severe symptoms, including 135 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 81 are under intubation, while 520 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 16,754 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,631,695 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,314 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 11 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 942 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 10 additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 583 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 420 new COVID-19 cases and five additional fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 401 new cases and eight new deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 178 additional COVID-19 cases and one more fatality.

The Oriental region recorded 124 new cases and seven more deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed 116 additional COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 84 additional COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 76 new cases and four more deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases and two additional fatalities.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab confirmed 35 additional COVID-19 cases and one additional death.