Royal Air Maroc Offers Passengers Free International COVID-19 Insurance

Beneficiaries include passengers who booked with Royal Air Maroc between December 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

Rabat – Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc on Wednesday announced the launch of free COVID-19 insurance for passengers in case of catching an infection during international travel.

Clients of Royal Air Maroc could benefit from international coverage up to €150,000.

Royal Air Maroc offers the COVID-19 travel insurance to passengers who have purchased international flights between December 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021, said the company in a press release.

The Moroccan airline states that passengers wishing to benefit from the service only need to purchase a standard ticket from the company. The insurance will cover them as soon as they board and last for a maximum travel period of 31 days.

The service covers certain medical expenses related to COVID-19 treatment, in addition to accommodation for compulsory quarantine at a rate of up to €100 per day for a maximum of 14 days.

It also covers repatriation of the COVID-19 carrier in case of death due to the virus.

The free insurance program does not include PCR tests.

Royal Air Maroc requires its passengers to present at the time of check-in results of a negative COVID-19 PCR test, the sample for which was collected less than 72 hours prior.

The latest COVID-19-related measures exempt children under the age of 11, who do not need testing to fly with the company.

The measures are in line with Morocco’s preventive actions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The virus has so far claimed the lives of 5,985 and infected 346,190 since it emerged in the country on March 2.

